A Lakeview man allegedly linked to a fatal and nonfatal overdose in the area was arrested Friday and faces multiple drug charges, Nassau County police said.

Lawrence Yearling, 28, was arrested in a parking lot on Woodfield Road on Friday night about 9:30 while in possession of “27 white glassine envelopes stamped with ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ ” police said. The envelopes were believed to contain heroin and 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

“The defendant Yearling is directly linked to the fatal and nonfatal overdoses. … The stamped envelopes are identical to the ones found on the fatal and nonfatal overdoses,” police said.

Yearling faces charges of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, police said.

Yearling was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. He was being held on $150,000 bond or $75,000 cash, according to online court records.

Vice and narcotics detectives were probing the overdoses in Lakeview in an investigation dubbed “Operation Natalie,” which was part of Nassau County’s fight against opioids, police said.