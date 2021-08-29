'Don't wait': LI families urge quick action on opioid addiction

Dozens of people -- many struggling with the loss of loved ones to the opioid crisis that has claimed thousands of Long Island lives in recent years -- gathered in Massapequa Park Sunday, two days before National Overdose Awareness Day.

Denise Rulli, of Bethpage, said she attended Sunday’s event in honor of her daughter, Nikki Rulli, who died of a fatal drug overdose in 2016 at 32. Christine Vega, of Massapequa Park, attended to pay tribute to her daughter, Brianna Cipione, who died in April of a fatal drug overdose at 20.

Both grieving mothers urged families to educate themselves on the nature of addiction, and to get help for their children as soon as they suspect problems.

"Don’t wait, don’t sit back," Vega said.

The event at Brady Park was held to honor and support families who have lost children to opioids and other drugs, according to Janice Talento of Drug Free Long Island, which organized the event.

National Overdose Awareness Day, held annually on Aug. 31, also is an opportunity to provide support to those still struggling with substance abuse, said Talento, who added that the stigma of drug abuse continues to discourage people from seeking treatment.

"Today’s event was held to honor all those who have lost their child and families that are struggling with addiction," Talento said. "We need to support these families that have nowhere to go.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino called substance abuse "a horrible disease" and urged residents to spread the word about treatment and prevention.

"Substance abuse is real," Saladnio said. "We have to continue working on getting the message out there in all levels so people have the strength and the support and the support systems they need to stick with it, for a very important reason -- to save lives."

Projected fatal drug overdoses increased 34% in Nassau and nearly 12% in Suffolk during 2020 after years of declines, Newsday reported in April. Public health experts, prosecutors and police said the rising number of deaths was caused by the social isolation and financial pressures created by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials also said the spike was caused by an influx of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid far more potent than morphine or heroin.