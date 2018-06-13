Officials in the Town of North Hempstead on June 5 passed an amendment to a law that now allows first responders and emergency personnel to park their vehicles at the Port Washington LIRR station overnight.

The previous law prohibited anyone from parking in the commuter lots overnight within the Port Washington Parking District. Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, whose district includes Port Washington, said the town wanted to make an exception.

“There are some residents in Port Washington, mostly first responders and New York City firemen and policemen and emergency medical personnel, who work 24- to 36-hour shifts, and they need to leave their cars at the train station,” she said.

The parking district commissioner will approve who can park in the station lot overnight, De Giorgio said. Overnight workers need to prove that they live in the parking district and must submit a letter from their supervisor verifying their overnight shift work, she said.