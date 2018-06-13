TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Town OKs overnight parking at LIRR station for first responders

The previous law prohibited anyone from parking in the commuter lots overnight within the Port Washington Parking District.

The LIRR station in Port Washington on Jan.

The LIRR station in Port Washington on Jan. 3. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Kristopher J. Brooks kristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

Officials in the Town of North Hempstead on June 5 passed an amendment to a law that now allows first responders and emergency personnel to park their vehicles at the Port Washington LIRR station overnight.

The previous law prohibited anyone from parking in the commuter lots overnight within the Port Washington Parking District. Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio, whose district includes Port Washington, said the town wanted to make an exception.

“There are some residents in Port Washington, mostly first responders and New York City firemen and policemen and emergency medical personnel, who work 24- to 36-hour shifts, and they need to leave their cars at the train station,” she said.

The parking district commissioner will approve who can park in the station lot overnight, De Giorgio said. Overnight workers need to prove that they live in the parking district and must submit a letter from their supervisor verifying their overnight shift work, she said.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

Port Jefferson Village Hall, May 26. Power plant, taxes top village election issues
From left, Jack Vilella, Philip Pidot and Drew Group proposes overhaul to city government
A plane takes off Tuesday from Long Island Runway at Long Island airport to get $16M upgrade
Morning showers Wednesday should clear up by early Forecast: Chance of showers throughout day
Lucas Camacho, left, and Daniel Toy, both seniors At prom, dancing shoes before combat boots
Joy Behar attends the Broadcasting & Cable Hall Joy Behar hospitalized after avocado accident