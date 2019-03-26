The Oyster Bay Town Board has selected two companies to operate restaurants and concession stands at Tobay Beach.

Board members chose Patchogue-based Island Time Hospitality Group LLC to run two restaurants on the bay side of the town beach and J&B Restaurant Partners Top Flight Foods of Holbrook LLC to operate the beach and marina concession stands. The selection was made at a special board meeting last Thursday.

Island Time Hospitality’s proposal called for a guaranteed payment to the town of $100,000 plus 10 percent of sales above $1 million annually. Company officials said the town would have real-time access to sales information.

The company plans to invest $409,000 in the restaurants including a new kitchen, outdoor deck and outdoor bar, according to its presentation to the board. Island Time's plan would remove the mini golf course adjacent to one of the restaurants.

J&B Restaurant Partners plans to pay the town $120,000 for first year of concession operations with annual increases of 3 percent, plus approximately $150,000 in capital improvements, according to its proposal to the board. The company plans to remodel the interiors of the concession stand structures, put in new tables and umbrellas, and add a tackle store at the marina.

The agreements are for five years, with two optional five-year extensions, according to the requests for proposals.

The concessions at Tobay were awarded to a company affiliated with Carlyle Catering in 2017 for years but that company defaulted and the agreement was terminated.