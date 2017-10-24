The Oyster Bay Town Board narrowly passed a 2018 budget on Tuesday that cuts funding for the town’s public safety department.
Three town board members, Anthony Macagnone, Rebecca Alesia and Michele Johnson, voted against Supervisor Joseph Saladino’s first budget proposal that passed 4-3.
The passed budget includes a contingency to restore funding for the department if the county and unions don’t agree to shift about two dozen public safety officers to Nassau County.
The town’s union has come out against the proposal for the department.
After the budget passed, Macagnone introduced a resolution, seconded by Alesia, intended to save the department. Saladino then declared a recess to allow Town Attorney Joseph Nocella to review the one sentence resolution for about 30 minutes.
When the full board returned, Nocella cautioned the board against voting on the resolution on the grounds that its wording wouldn’t have the force of law.
Saladino instructed Nocella to write it as an amendment to the budget that the board could vote on at a later date. Macagnone said he wanted a vote but ultimately relented and Saladino declared the resolution to be withdrawn.
