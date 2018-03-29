TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
49° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Oyster Bay may borrow $6.8M to fix garage at LIRR station

The town board will hold a public hearing on April 10 about repairing the parking garage at the Hicksville LIRR station.

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

The Oyster Bay Town Board on Tuesday approved borrowing $14.1 million for various purposes, and set an April 10 hearing to discuss borrowing $6.8 million to repair the parking garage at the Hicksville LIRR station.

Supervisor Joseph Saladino provided general information about how the town planned to spend the money, which would be raised by selling bonds, in response to a question from a member of the public.

The board-approved borrowing included $4.6 million for park improvements. Town spokeswoman Marta Kane said in an email that $2.5 million of that will be used at the former Liberty Industrial Finishing site in Farmingdale, where the town is expanding the Ellsworth W. Allen Park. Town officials have previously said the project will cost $9 million, not including sports lighting. The town has solicited bids for the first phase of the project.

The rest of the park funds include: $200,000 for playgrounds; $1 million to improve and repair a field or fields; $100,000 for “electrical expenses”; $300,000 for building construction; and $500,000 for “general improvements.” Town officials did not respond to a request for more specific information about those projects.

The approvals also included $6.1 million for road reconstruction.

“The public has asked for the roads to be repaved,” Saladino said at the meeting. “We hear that call and we are responding.”

The town hired Syosset-based LiRo Engineers Inc. to conduct an assessment of the condition of the town’s 707 miles of roadway. That assessment is expected to be completed in May or June.

Kane said in an email that the road projects will be determined after that assessment is completed.

Councilman Anthony Macagnone said Wednesday that the town shouldn’t borrow money for capital spending until the projects are all known and made public.

“I know they’re developing a road plan; why don’t we wait for that before borrowing money for this?” Macagnone said. “Before we receive these funds we should have a list of the projects and let the public have some input on it.”

The town expects to be reimbursed by New York State for about $1 million for certain road construction costs under the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program.

The borrowing also included $3.4 million for sanitation equipment. Kane said $2.4 million would be used to purchase 10 garbage “packer” vehicles, and $940,000 would be used to buy four dump trucks.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Latest Long Island News

Five men are charged in connection with a DA: 5 indicted in sex trafficking ring
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, with Sen. Andrew Lanza State budget talks sputter as deadline nears
Firefighters carry the coffin of Capt. Christopher Ceremonies honor fallen airmen of the 106th
Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin speaks Albany weighs Nassau plan to pay tax refunds
Patrick Brimstein, superintendent of the Eastport-South Manor school LI district eyes 71 potential staff cuts
Pharmacist Gregory Lachhman administers a flu shot to Flu is not done: B strains dominate second wave