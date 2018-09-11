Management of the Broadway Commons shopping center near the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station has agreed to stop booting cars allegedly parking illegally in the center’s lot, Oyster Bay Town officials said.

More than 50 cars were booted in the past two days, town officials said.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said town officials on Tuesday “let them [mall management] know that we did not feel their actions were the actions of good corporate neighbors.”

Signs in southern parts of the lot closest to the LIRR station warn there is “no commuter parking” and that parking is only for Broadway Commons customers. The sign notes a “$150 boot release fee” — even though private companies are barred by town law from booting cars.

The boots are clamps that are put on wheels to prevent vehicles from being moved.

Shopping center management agreed to take the boots off the cars that were disabled Tuesday and the town has asked the company to reimburse anyone who paid a fine, which is higher than the permitted maximum $95 tow fee, Saladino said. At least 13 vehicles with “violation” notices and boots on them were at the center Tuesday.

Broadway Commons management could not immediately be reached for comment.

The booting occurred as the town prepares to close its parking garage south of the Hicksville LIRR station on Wednesday for about three months of repairs. Parking for residents with town parking permits will be available — with shuttle service to the LIRR station during morning and afternoon rush hours — in the lot of the shuttered Sears store across from Broadway Commons.