Oyster Bay Town’s inspector general is working to help restore the town’s computer systems after they were shut down on Dec. 3, town spokesman Brian Nevin said Thursday.

Newsday reported Wednesday that the town’s email system has been down since at least Monday, causing emails to town officials to bounce back as undeliverable. The town expects the email system to be fully restored by Saturday, Nevin said on Tuesday.

Nevin declined on Thursday to make Inspector General Brian Noone available to speak about the computer problems that have stretched into their seventh day.

"His priority is the recovery process right now," Nevin said in a text message.

In 2019, Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino wrote in a letter to residents that Noone was "working to strengthen cyber-security to protect the Town’s financial information from hackers."

Town officials said they have few details on the problems, cause of the shutdown or the effort to restore the computer systems. Asked whether residents’ Social Security numbers had been compromised, Nevin wrote in a text message Thursday: "That is not the case at this point, yet our recovery efforts continue."

On Wednesday Nevin said the tax receiver department’s computers had been brought back on line.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Oyster Bay Democratic leader David Mejias said in a statement Thursday he was concerned about the ongoing computer problems.

"The Town is responsible for safeguarding the personal information of its residents and any potential incident that compromises that information is of great concern," Mejias said in a statement.

The town has not said that the problems stem from a cyberattack but it has raised the possibility of such attacks in financial documents.

The town said in an August borrowing prospectus that "as a recipient and provider of personal, private, or sensitive information, the Town faces multiple cyber threats including, but not limited to hacking, viruses, malware and other attacks on computer and other sensitive digital networks and systems." The town has invested in cybersecurity and operational safeguards, but "the results of any such attack could impact business operations and/or damage Town digital networks and systems and the cost of remedying any such damage could be substantial," the prospectus said.