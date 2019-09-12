A judge acquitted former Town of Oyster Bay Parks Commissioner Frank Nocerino of an official misconduct charge Thursday after allegations revolving around his role as a public servant in the reinstatement of a part-time worker who allegedly drew a swastika at a Farmingdale park.

The acquittal of Nocerino, 67, of Massapequa, follows the recent guilty pleas of former Town Supervisor John Venditto and his former campaign manager, Richard Porcelli, in connection with the same employment scheme.

Nocerino smiled and hugged his family members after hearing the verdict in Nassau County Court more than two years after law enforcement officials walked him into the same building in handcuffs along with a handful of others with town ties who were indicted on corruption charges.

“I was not guilty. As all the testimony said, I was taking directions like every other commissioner and the justice system prevailed in my favor,” Nocerino told Newsday outside the courtroom. “I didn’t do anything wrong … I hope I get my name back again.”

The prosecution’s star witness in the trial was Stacey Greig, the mother of the parks worker at the center of the case, and the on-again, off-again girlfriend of former Town Planning and Development Commissioner Frederick Ippolito. He died in federal prison shortly before his indictment on 178 charges in connection with the same wide-ranging corruption case.

Greig, 49, became a confidential informant for the Nassau District Attorney’s Office, recording conversations with Ippolito — and a meeting between her son Gage Doughty and Nocerino — that preceded the 2017 indictments of several people with ties to the Town of Oyster Bay.

Prosecutors had accused Nocerino of failing in his duty as someone tasked with the sole authority to hire qualified employees in the Parks department by reinstating Doughty to part-time employment hours after the swastika incident due to the wishes of Venditto and for the benefit of Ippolito.

But defense attorney Christopher Devane argued throughout the two-day trial there was no proof Nocerino knew town code said he had the sole authority to hire department workers.

The Mineola lawyer said the evidence proved that only four people in the town then had that power: Venditto, Ippolito, Porcelli and Leonard Genova, the town attorney and deputy supervisor.

State Supreme Court Justice Charles Wood said as he delivered his verdict in the nonjury trial that while Nocerino may have shown dereliction of his duty by reinstating Doughty in 2016 after the 2014 swastika incident, the prosecution hadn’t met its burden of proving he was guilty of a crime.

Oyster Bay, the judge added, “was a model of bad government” at the time.

Devane said after the verdict that his client’s name had “been dragged through the mud” since his 2017 indictment on misdemeanor charge.

“Every single piece of evidence and every single witness all said the same thing, that the hiring and firing was done by four people, none of whom were named Frank Nocerino. So I’m glad the judge saw that,” he added.

Nassau District Attorney’s Office spokesman Brendan Brosh said in a statement after the verdict that prosecutors respect the verdict.