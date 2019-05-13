A judge has found there are "significant questions" whether an Oyster Bay town official got a fair trial after allegations of jury bias following his corruption conviction, and will hold a hearing as the defense tries to have the verdict thrown out.

A Nassau County jury in November found Salvatore Cecere, 51, of West Sayville, illegally diverted town resources to help his uncle's friend with a sidewalk repair. The panel convicted the Oyster Bay highway maintenance supervisor of misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and theft of services.

But State Supreme Court Justice Charles Wood wrote in a May 9 decision that newfound allegations "raise significant questions" about whether Cecere "received a fair trial from an impartial jury."

The judge said Cecere, who is awaiting sentencing, is entitled to a hearing at which three jurors will be called to testify.

The ruling followed a February motion by the defense alleging jury bias that asked Wood to set aside Cecere's guilty verdict.

"We're pleased by the decision and optimistic that after the hearing that Mr. Cecere will receive a new trial," defense attorney Joseph Ferri said Monday.

The defense argued in its motion that one male juror was biased, saying he had a dispute with his own municipality about a dead tree and lifted sidewalk that the judge found was disturbingly similar to the subject matter of Cecere's trial.

Cecere's lawyer claimed jury deliberations were tainted because that juror withheld information about his own circumstances from the prosecution, defense and judge, and then brought it up during deliberations.

Wood's ruling said the defense also cited alleged statements by at least two jurors during deliberations that Cecere "did not testify because he knew he was guilty," which would be a violation of the defendant's right to remain silent.

The defense got an unsolicited call on the day after the verdict from a different juror, who made allegations about various improprieties, the judge wrote.

The Nassau district attorney's office opposed the defense's motion, arguing trial evidence proved Cecere's guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and saying the motion sought to "invade the sacred jury deliberative process," the decision says.

The judge also wrote that the district attorney's office corroborated the existence of the similar tree issue at the home of the juror in question after the bias allegation arose, and said the prosecution should make two of its investigators available to testify at the hearing.

Town of Oyster Bay officials said they began pursuing Cecere's "immediate termination" after his conviction. But town spokesman Brian Nevin said Monday that Cecere's disciplinary hearing won't be held until after his sentencing "so that the hearing officer has all information available prior to rendering a decision."

In the meantime, Cecere remains a town employee, Nevin said.

The same jury that convicted Cecere acquitted his uncle, Frank Antetomaso, of the same charges. Antetomaso is a former town public works commissioner who prosecutors had alleged broke the law while working as the principal of an engineering company with town contracts.

Prosecutors said Antetomaso, 79, of Massapequa, called Cecere and asked on a wiretapped call if the town would repair a friend's sidewalk that was damaged by a dead tree.

They said Cecere told Antetomaso that a program subsidizing homeowners' costs for sidewalk repairs had ended, but he would handle the work as a favor and then arranged for town workers to do so.

The prosecution said Cecere confessed after learning of the wiretap — part of a widespread investigation into alleged corruption in Oyster Bay — that there were no special circumstances to justify the town doing the work for free.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said after Cecere's conviction that the verdict sent a message that Oyster Bay's "culture of nepotism … will no longer be accepted."

Singas' office declined to comment Monday.