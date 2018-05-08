TODAY'S PAPER
Oyster Bay ethics board gains 3rd member, enough to meet again

The town board on Tuesday appointed Rabbi Perry Raphael Rank of Syosset to the board, which hasn’t met since January.

Rabbi Perry Raphael Rank of Syosset was appointed to the Town of Oyster Bay ethics board. Photo Credit: Ted Phillips

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
The Oyster Bay Town Board has appointed a new ethics board member, giving the group three members — enough to resume meetings.

The ethics board had fallen to just two members of what was to be a five-member board.

Tuesday’s appointment of Rabbi Perry Raphael Rank of Syosset gives the board a quorum so it can resume meeting.

The ethics board last met on Jan. 17, chairman Alfred Constants III said Monday. A scheduled March 14 meeting was canceled because the board only had two members — Constants and Margaret Eaton.

Town code requires the ethics board to review financial disclosure forms, investigate complaints, implement ethics training, create an annual report and review the ethics code. The town’s code, adopted in November 2016, states the ethics board must meet at least once every three months. It met nine times last year.

The town board appointed a new ethics board in February 2017, but one member dropped out before being sworn in, and three have resigned. The appointments were for staggered terms from one to five years.

Board members serve voluntarily without pay.

