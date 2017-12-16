TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 21° Good Morning
Few Clouds 21° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Town shuts social media presence, points to supervisor’s accounts

Oyster Bay officials say the move aimed to remove duplicate efforts, but a good-government group says it was “inappropriate.”

Oyster Bay officials say Supervisor Joseph Saladino's Facebook

Oyster Bay officials say Supervisor Joseph Saladino's Facebook page will represent the town online. Photo Credit: Facebook

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Oyster Bay tweets no more.

The town’s Facebook page also has been shuttered and its Instagram account closed.

Instead, its social media presence will all be through Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino’s accounts, officials said.

“The town’s Facebook page was removed, as it was a duplicative effort with the supervisor’s page,” spokeswoman Marta Kane said in an email. The town’s page was created in January, before Saladino’s appointment to replace former Supervisor John Venditto on Jan. 31, Kane said.

“Between his page and the council members’ pages, it seemed unnecessary to maintain a town page as well,” she said.

With the removal of its Facebook page, Oyster Bay joins East Hampton and Southold as the only towns or cities on Long Island without such a presence.

“The town should have a social media account . . . independent of the supervisor and the council members,” Oyster Bay Councilman Anthony Macagnone said, adding he was concerned about the page being taken down without consulting town officials.

Town officials have not said when the social media accounts were removed and links from the town’s website to Saladino’s accounts replaced them. Publicly available archives show it was after the November election. The website now links to Saladino’s social media accounts and the link to the town’s YouTube page was removed.

“We’re continuing to look for the best process to communicate with the public and we’ve gotten very good feedback on the process that we’re using in increasing transparency and communication with the public,” Saladino said Tuesday without providing further comment on the social media accounts.

“This is just a way for him to continue to promote himself,” former Democratic town board candidate Robert Freier said of Saladino.

Freier said Wednesday he has been blocked from posting on Saladino’s Facebook page. Kane did not respond to questions about blocking users from posting on Saladino’s Facebook page.

Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause NY, a government watchdog group, said replacing the town’s social media accounts with Saladino’s was “completely inappropriate.”

“The town’s social media presence is meant to promote the town, not any particular elected official,” Lerner said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The commercial strip on western side of Little New permit would allow dense mixed-use development
LIRR employees spread salt at the Baldwin station NWS: Snow's out, freezing temps in
Richard Holowchak, 53, scammed superstorm Sandy homeowners, prosecutors DA: Man scammed Sandy victims out of $400G
Crew members of North Ferry's Menantic boat, from Officials: Ferry crew rescues man overboard
Members of the Bayport Fire Department work to LIRR: Delays after car stuck on tracks
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran speaks outside Curran won’t keep 160 Mangano appointees
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE