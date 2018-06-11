An overnight fire badly damaged a home and attached garage in Oyster Bay, fire officials said.

The fire in the private house on Oak Hill Drive near Singworth Street was reported at 12:37 a.m. Monday and took more than 100 firefighters about two hours to bring under control, fire officials said.

There were no injuries, officials said.

“It apparently started in the garage and extended to the house,” Michael Uttaro, the Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal, said.

He said the fire appears to have started by accident.