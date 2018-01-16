The Town of Oyster Bay government has advertised the job of inspector general following the town board vote Jan. 9 to create the position.

The position and department is charged with overseeing and standardizing the town’s contracting processes. The 2018 budget includes $172,000 for the department, including salaries. The job has a three-year term.

Candidates must have a graduate degree, finance degree, law degree or comparable degree as well as a minimum of three years experience as a supervisor of public or quasi-public sector staff, according to the town’s website.

Revisions to the law eliminated subpoena power from the position that had been in the original proposal and added an exemption for documents the inspector general could review based on whether they were “privileged.” At the town board’s Dec. 12 meeting, town attorney Joseph Nocella told the board privilege referred to attorney-client privilege.