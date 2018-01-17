Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino has backed off a proposal to increase parking permit fees at commuter lots by 900 percent for residents of unincorporated areas, a town spokesman said in an email Tuesday.

Saladino did not respond to requests for comments about the proposal, which was on the town board’s Jan. 9 agenda, but was tabled without explanation. Town spokesman Brian Nevin wrote Tuesday “Supervisor Saladino opposes any fee increase” and that the resolution “will not advance.”

The normal process for taking applications for parking permits has been put on hold because of the uncertainty, according to the town clerk’s office, which issues parking permits. That could delay issuing new permits on March 1, when all existing permits will have expired.

Completing the permitting process — from application to delivery — takes about three months.

The fee hike proposal would have increased the annual cost of a permit to park at the town’s rail station parking lots to $100 from $10 for residents of unincorporated areas and to $175 from $80 for residents of incorporated villages within the town. The fee for seniors was also to increase to $35 from $10.

Oyster Bay issues permits for its parking lots at the Bethpage, Glen Head, Hicksville, Locust Valley, Massapequa and Syosset train stations, where 6,891 spots require permits.

The fee hike would have added approximately $3.6 million in revenue to the $700,000 assumed in the 2018 budget, based on types of the 41,202 permits issued and valid through Feb. 28.

Nevin wrote that the town highway department will be directed to analyze the cost of maintaining commuter parking lots and to compare Oyster Bay’s fees with others on Long Island.

In a Jan. 5 memorandum, John Bishop, deputy commissioner of the highway department, said the fee hike was needed because of “the increased cost of maintaining and improving our town’s parking facilities.”

A person familiar with internal discussions said one idea being contemplated is delegating permit fee setting authority to the highway department so that elected officials would no longer vote on permit fees.

Town budgets show that annual debt service related to public parking has increased to $5.2 million in the 2018 budget from $3.6 million budgeted five years ago.

In December 2016 the town board backed off from a proposal to create $100 a year “premium parking” spots at four of the lots after a public outcry ahead of a January hearing.

The rates for non-seniors were last set in 1999. Adjusted for inflation, the annual cost for a resident of an unincorporated area would be $14.65 today.