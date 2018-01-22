The Oyster Bay Town Board should hold a public hearing on parking permit fees before voting on any increases, Councilman Anthony Macagnone said Monday.

A resolution to increase parking permit fees by 900 percent that was tabled at the Jan. 9 Town Board meeting reappeared on the agenda for the Tuesday night meeting.

“I’d like to have the public’s input on it,” Macagnone said. “We should have a hearing . . . have the commissioners come down, explain what we want to do, why it costs this much.”

Macagnone said he plans to make a motion at the meeting for a public hearing, but “I don’t know if I’ll get a second.”

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino’s administration asked the councilman to submit an amended resolution to increase the annual cost of a parking permit for residents of unincorporated areas to $100 from $10 over four years at Tuesday’s board meeting, Macagnone said. The original proposal would have increased the permit fee to $100 this year. The councilman said he refused to back the amended proposal and submitted his own — which he provided to Newsday — that would increase the annual cost by $10 a year for four years, topping off at $50 in 2021.

A proposal to delegate permit fee-setting authority to the highway commissioner appeared to be dead, Macagnone said.

Town spokesman Brian Nevin on Monday declined to comment on Macagnone’s proposals.

The normal process for taking applications for parking permits has been put on hold because of the uncertainty over the fee increase, according to the town clerk’s office, which issues parking permits. That could delay issuing new permits in March, when all existing permits will expire.

The original fee hike proposal would have increased the annual cost of a permit to park at the town’s rail station parking lots to $100 from $10 for residents of unincorporated areas and to $175 from $80 for residents of incorporated villages within the town. The fee for seniors was also to increase, to $35 from $10.

Oyster Bay issues permits for its parking lots at the Bethpage, Glen Head, Hicksville, Locust Valley, Massapequa and Syosset train stations, where 6,891 spots require permits.

The fee hike would have added approximately $3.6 million in revenue to the $700,000 assumed in the 2018 budget, based on types of the 41,202 permits issued and valid through March 31.