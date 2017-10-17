Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino’s proposal to eliminate the town’s public safety department appeared to be dead Tuesday after a union representive raised objections during a morning budget hearing.

The proposal to move public safety officers to Nassau County to save the town $1.3 million would require multiple approvals by town, county and state governments as well as town and county unions.

Betsy Healey, executive vice president of the Civil Service Employees Association Local 881, which represents Oyster Bay town employees, told the board the union expects the town to honor the collective bargaining agreement ratified earlier this year.

“That’s our first and foremost priority that that collective bargaining agreement is upheld, which means the employees of the Town of Oyster Bay remain employees of the Town of Oyster Bay until 2021,” Healey said.

Two board members, Rebecca Alessia and Anthony Macagnone, also objected to the measure.

The town board is expected schedule an Oct. 24 special meeting to vote on the $289.9 million budget, which would slightly reduce the property tax levy, town spokesman Brian Nevin said in an email. The meeting would take place before the election and almost one month before town code requires the board to vote on the proposed budget. The move would be a repeat of the budget process in 2015 when a budget with no tax increase was adopted in October. Last year, which was not an election year for the town, the board adopted an 11.5 percent tax levy increase.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A plan to eliminate the town’s $17 million accumulated deficit by the end of 2018 — announced to investors in a borrowing prospectus in December — has been scrapped in this budget and will instead be reduced to $14 million, town finance director Robert Darienzo said. The plan included a land sale Darienzo said didn’t take place.

Although the proposed budget would reduce the town property tax levy by $1.5 million, approved spending would increase by nearly $14.7 million compared to current year’s budget. The current year’s budget underreported about $20 million of funds moved among different town departments even though officials knew those funds would be available and at least $7 million already has been spent, according to Darienzo and town budget documents. Darienzo said those funds were underreported last year in order to create a surplus.

Saladino said he has instructed Darienzo to use accurate projections in the proposed budget.

The budget hearing is to continue at 7 p.m. Tuesday.