Oyster Bay considers arming public safety officers

By Ted Phillips
The Oyster Bay Town Board is considering adopting a policy to arm its public safety officers and authorize them to use deadly force in certain situations. The proposal is on the agenda for a possible vote at Tuesday morning’s town board meeting.

The policy would require that armed public safety officers have a license to carry a fire arm issued by the Nassau County Police Department, an armed security guard license issued by New York State and be approved by the Oyster Bay public safety commissioner.

Deputy Town Supervisor Gregory Carman Jr. declined to comment on the proposed policy as the board meeting got started. Carman said comments would be “premature.”

Armed public safety officers would be authorized to shoot people if they “reasonably believed” the person presented an imminent threat to the officer or others, according to the proposal. Under certain circumstances involving suspicion of violent crimes an officer would be authorized to shoot fleeing suspects.

The proposed policy would require armed officers to undergo background checks, a psychological evaluation and annual training in the use of deadly force.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

