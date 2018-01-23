TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Overcast 52° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Oyster Bay ordered to pay $178G in back rent for storage

The town had used a Woodbury site for its archives, but moved the documents to another location and stopped paying rent.

Oyster Bay has been ordered to pay the

Oyster Bay has been ordered to pay the owner of a storage space in Woodbury $178,408 for unpaid rent. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A state judge has ordered the Town of Oyster Bay to pay $178,408 to the owner of a Woodbury storage space for unpaid rent.

Judge Randy Sue Marber on Friday granted landlord Turnwood Associates LLC, summary judgment to collect rent owed on the first five months of 2017 plus legal fees in an amount to be determined at a future hearing.

The Woodbury-based property owner’s attorney, Ronald J. Rosenberg, a partner at Garden City-based Rosenberg Calica & Birney LLP, said Monday the case was about a tenant’s obligations.

“You sign a lease, you obligate yourself to pay the rent for the period of time you sign the lease for and, in this case, the lease runs through April of 2020,” Rosenberg said.

The town used the 11,758 square feet of space, known informally as “The Cave,” for town record archives that have since been moved to another location.

The town board approved the lease in 2009 and modified it in 2011, but last year stopped paying rent. Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced in July he was saving the town $400,000 by eliminating leased space, which spokesman Brian Nevin later said referred to the Woodbury storage space.

“The prior administration’s lease of this facility continues to be investigated by the town attorney as it burdens taxpayers with greater cost than benefit,” Nevin said in an email Monday.

Rosenberg said no evidence has been presented that there was anything wrong with the lease and allegations to the contrary are “outlandish.”

Marber noted in her decision in New York State Supreme Court in Mineola that the town did not file any opposition to Turnwood’s motion for summary judgment “despite having multiple opportunities to do so.”

Rosenberg said his client will pursue the full $1.4 million he said is owed on the lease and plans to file another lawsuit against Oyster Bay this week for $268,435 for rent owed for June through December of 2017.

“It’s unfortunate for my client and the people of Oyster Bay . . . that we have to go through lawsuits instead of them just paying,” Rosenberg said.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Police are looking for the driver of a Cops: Reward in hit-run that injured pedestrian
Oyster Bay Town Hall, in Oyster Bay on Town board pays $1.2M for new hires, raises
Cecil Bakalor presents a proposal to redevelop Hicksville's Proposals focus on creating a new downtown
This Amagansett home features four bedrooms and includes LI’s ‘Ugly baby’ Seinfeld house sells $5.725 million
The Hempstead Town Hall is shown on Nov. Town to vote on raises for 18 council staff
President Donald Trump's remarks about government shutdowns and Janison: Trump’s hazy role in shutdown deal
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE