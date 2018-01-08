The Oyster Bay Town Board is expected to vote Tuesday on the sale of a parcel in Hicksville that figured in the indictments of a contractor and former town officials last year.

Town spokesman Brian Nevin wrote in an email last month that two parties had submitted bids on the 2.27-acre lot at 50 Engel St. The highest bid was $3.1 million from Hicksville Bus Lot LLC, Nevin said.

The company is a subsidiary of The Trans Group LLC, a Spring Valley, New York-based busing company, a spokesman confirmed. The company declined to comment on the anticipated sale. Another Trans Group subsidiary, JACO Transportation Inc., operates public bus service in downtown Hicksville.

Town officials had considered converting the property, which had been an asphalt plant, into a community center, park or 56,000-square-foot building for town employees.

After the June 29 indictments of Elia Lizza, chief executive of Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving, and others including former Town Supervisor John Venditto, Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced the town would sell the property. Lizza allegedly paid bribes to the late Oyster Bay planning and development Commissioner Frederick Ippolito to facilitate the town’s 2013 purchase of the property and the rezoning of a nearby property that was to be developed as senior housing, according to court documents. Lizza, Venditto and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty.

The town board in November declared the property to be surplus, paving the way for its sale.