Oyster Bay approves settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission

The resolution to settle the securities fraud case filed in 2017 over concessionaire loan guarantees was approved without discussion or comment.

Town of Oyster Bay Town Hall, seen on

Town of Oyster Bay Town Hall, seen on March 27, 2016. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
The Oyster Bay Town Board unanimously approved a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The resolution passed without discussion or comment.

SEC attorneys charged Oyster Bay and former Town Supervisor John Venditto in 2017 with defrauding investors for failing to disclose loan guarantees and then making “materially misleading” disclosures about them in its bond documents.

Under the settlement, which is subject to approval by a federal judge, the town will hire a financial consultant to review bond disclosures for three years. Under the settlement terms, the town will neither admit nor deny that it was negligent and will not pay a fine. The town’s settlement does not include Venditto.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

