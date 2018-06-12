Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, in his annual State of the Town speech, touted the implementation of single stream recycling, zombie house regulations and creation of the position of an inspector general as major accomplishments over the past year.

“The town used to pay nearly $100,000 a year to cart away its recyclables,” Saladino said in his speech Tuesday. “Now the town receives nearly a half a million dollars on these items, which in turn helps us hold the line on taxes.”

Oyster Bay in October started single-stream recycling — a process in which residents and businesses put all their recycling garbage together rather than sorting paper and cardboard from plastic, glass and metal.

Saladino said the town has received dozens of résumés for an inspector general to oversee contracting.

“We must enhance oversight with someone who is independent and committed to ensuring every contract and purchase, and we must continue to protect out taxpayers,” Saladino said.

The town board held a hearing on creating the position in October and voted to create it in January. Saladino said the Nassau County Civil Service Commission has granted the town the ability to fill the position. Town spokesman Brian Nevin said in an email after the address that the town is waiting for “certification” from the commission.

Councilwoman Rebecca Alesia in recent months has refused to vote on contracts, citing the lack of an inspector general. During the board meeting Tuesday, which followed Saladino’s speech, Alesia and two other board members voted against the approval of a subcontract to Routesmart Technologies, Inc. for civil engineering work, citing a connection to indicted contractor Frank Antetomaso, who is listed in state filings as the company’s chief executive.

“We going to get to the bottom of it and it’s a long time between when town board votes on something and a contracts are signed,” Saladino said after the meeting.

Saladino, in his speech, also touted the town’s zombie house regulations that require clear polycarbonate be used to board up vacant homes rather than plywood and require banks that own the homes to deposit $25,000 into an escrow account to pay for property maintenance.

Saladino also highlighted the town’s improving finances and bond upgrade in March from Standard & Poor’s.

“Our town is delivering better services with less employees at less cost to the taxpayers,” Saladino said in his speech.

Councilman Anthony Macagnone said tough choices made under the previous administration, such as raising taxes for 2017, were responsible for improvements in the town’s finances.

“A lot of this stuff was done before he was there and he’s taking credit for it,” Macagnone said in an interview.