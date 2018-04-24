Oyster Bay councilman Anthony Macagnone proposed 12-year term limits for town elective offices at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Macagnone’s proposal was made as a walk-on resolution that caught other board members by surprise.

He also proposed a prohibition against town commissioners and deputy commissioners from holding leadership positions in political organizations. His motions were met with applause from the audience but didn’t receive seconds and were not voted on.

Macagnone said he made the term-limits proposal because “I just wanted to make sure we get something started.”

Chief deputy town attorney Frank Scalera said during the board’s discussion of the proposals that imposing term limits would require a local law and a hearing rather than a board resolution.

“If we don’t do it by local law, we do it incorrectly,” Scalera said.