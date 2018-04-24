TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony Macagnone proposes term limits in Oyster Bay

The proposal by the town councilman was not seconded and not brought up for a vote.

The proposal of 12-year term limits by Town of Oyster Bay Councilman Anthony Macagnone, seen in Oyster Bay on July 11, 2017, caught other board members by surprise. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ted Phillips
Oyster Bay councilman Anthony Macagnone proposed 12-year term limits for town elective offices at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Macagnone’s proposal was made as a walk-on resolution that caught other board members by surprise.

He also proposed a prohibition against town commissioners and deputy commissioners from holding leadership positions in political organizations. His motions were met with applause from the audience but didn’t receive seconds and were not voted on.

Macagnone said he made the term-limits proposal because “I just wanted to make sure we get something started.”

Chief deputy town attorney Frank Scalera said during the board’s discussion of the proposals that imposing term limits would require a local law and a hearing rather than a board resolution.

“If we don’t do it by local law, we do it incorrectly,” Scalera said.

