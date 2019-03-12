TODAY'S PAPER
Oyster Bay seeks new concessionaire for Tobay Beach, sets meeting

The town board is to consider proposals to operate the concessions during a special meeting March 21.

The concessions and restaurants at Tobay Beach on

The concessions and restaurants at Tobay Beach on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
The Oyster Bay Town Board plans to hold a special meeting on March 21 for public presentations on the search for a new concession agreement at the towns' Tobay Beach.

The concession had at one time been held by Harendra Singh, whose disputed loan guarantees were at the heart of the corruption conviction last week of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

Town board members are to score potential concessionaires based on their “overall capabilities, experience, organizational ability, financial capability, and fee and price structure," according to a news release. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Town Hall.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

