The Oyster Bay Town Board plans to hold a special meeting on March 21 for public presentations on the search for a new concession agreement at the towns' Tobay Beach.

The concession had at one time been held by Harendra Singh, whose disputed loan guarantees were at the heart of the corruption conviction last week of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano.

Town board members are to score potential concessionaires based on their “overall capabilities, experience, organizational ability, financial capability, and fee and price structure," according to a news release. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at Town Hall.