An Oyster Bay Town employee has filed a libel and defamation lawsuit against town supervisor candidate Robert Ripp in New York State Supreme Court.
The lawsuit, filed in Mineola on Wednesday, is the third libel suit brought against Ripp, of Massapequa, in 13 months.
Town employee Linda Herman alleges in her lawsuit that Ripp harassed her and slandered her in statements made in person...
