The Town of Oyster Bay is considering several proposals to reorganize town government, including creating a new sanitation department.

The town is considering creating a sanitation department to handle garbage collection and recycling that will be led by a commissioner and two deputies. Those services are now handled by a sanitation and recycling division within the department of public works.

"A new Department of Sanitation, with jurisdiction of the Solid Waste Complex, is being considered by the Town Board to streamline inter-related waste and recycling operations," town spokesman Brian Nevin wrote in an email Tuesday. "The goal of this initiative is to ensure the greatest cost savings while enhancing efficiency and best protecting Mother Earth."

The sanitation division generally collects garbage in the unincorporated parts of the town, though some areas are served by private companies or have independent garbage districts. The sanitation commissioner’s salary would be set by the board, according to the proposal.

In another proposal to reorganize town government, the town board will consider eliminating the highway department and moving those operations into the department of public works as a division of highway and public parking.

"To continue efforts to repave and better maintain roadways, the Town Board is considering the consolidation of the Highway Department into the Department of Public Works," Nevin wrote. "The goal of this initiative is to build synergy between the Engineering Division of DPW and the men and women of Highway."

Another reorganization proposal would create a new department of information technology. Employees from the division of information technology, which is part of the town comptroller’s office, would be transferred to the new department, under the proposal.

The town board has scheduled several hearings on Feb. 8 to consider the proposals.

The reorganizations would require amending the town code through the adoption of local laws.