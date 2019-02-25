The Town of Oyster Bay will hire a municipal finance consultant to review its bond disclosures under a proposed settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a civil lawsuit over securities fraud.

The Town board is to consider the settlement at its regular meeting Tuesday.

SEC attorneys charged the town and former Town Supervisor John Venditto in 2017 with defrauding investors for failing to disclose loan guarantees and then making “materially misleading” disclosures about them in its bond documents.

The SEC had initially sought to impose a court-appointed consultant for a five-year term who would have the power to stop the town from borrowing money in the capital markets. Under the proposed settlement, outlined in a Town Board resolution, the consultant’s power would be limited to reviewing documents and making recommendations for three years.

Under the proposed agreement, the town would not admit or deny the negligence allegations and would not pay a fine or penalty, according to the outline of the settlement in the town board resolution.

The disputed loan guarantees made on behalf of former town concessionaire Harendra Singh were at the heart of last year's federal corruption trial against former Town Supervisor John Venditto, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano. Prosecutors also alleged Mangano's wife, Linda Mangano, lied to the FBI when questioned about work she performed for Singh and his restaurants. Venditto was acquitted. A mistrial was declared for the Manganos, whose second trial is in closing arguments this week.

Oyster Bay Town Attorney Joseph Nocella said the settlement does not include Venditto.

SEC spokeswoman Judith Burns declined to comment on the proposed agreement. Venditto’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, did not respond to a request for comment.