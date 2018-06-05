TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Morning
53° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Oyster Bay begins crackdown on unlicensed landscapers

The town code generally requires landscapers who perform work for multiple property owners or have employees obtain a license from the town clerk’s office.

Oyster Bay Town Hall in Oyster Bay on

Oyster Bay Town Hall in Oyster Bay on March 27, 2016. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

The Town of Oyster Bay has started a crackdown on unlicensed landscapers, Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced.

The town code generally requires landscapers who perform work for multiple property owners or have employees obtain a license from the town clerk’s office.

“If you’re operating an illegal landscaping company in the Town of Oyster Bay, we are clamping down,” Saladino said at a news conference in Syosset on May 30.

Saladino said that the town issued more than 100 notices of violation and 11 criminal court appearance tickets to unlicensed landscapers in the preceding two weeks. Enforcement is being undertaken through the town’s department of public safety, sanitation inspectors and code enforcement officers. Penalties for violations can include fines of $100 or more and up to 15 days in jail, according to the town code.

A new landscaper’s license costs $75 and includes a one-time $25 filing fee. Oyster Bay has currently issued 515 landscaping licenses, town spokesman Brian Nevin said. Last year the town received 12 complaints about unlicensed landscapers, Nevin said in an email.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Latest Long Island News

Robert F. Kennedy campaigns for Senate in Long RFK's legacy of hope lingers after 50 years
Ferries will be able to land at the Fire Island village getting a $50M makeover
Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) at a Long Island Opponents spar over who best can challenge King
Police at the scene where, they said, a Police: Teen struck, critically injured
Ellen Byrnes, of Port Washington, and her date LI athlete enjoys prom before run to Ivy League
Sunny start to Tuesday on Long Island but Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms possible