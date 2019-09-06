Organizers of the Oyster Festival are turning to the community for help after losing a major sponsor, jeopardizing one of Long Island’s largest annual events.

Long Island City based-telecommunications company Altice USA, which also has an office in Bethpage, withdrew its funding of $20,000 to support the 36th annual festival, according to Brian Nevin, a spokesman for Oyster Bay Town. The festival draws about 150,000 people each year to Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and is scheduled to be held Oct. 19-20.

Town officials were alerted Thursday that the “festival is in jeopardy” and will waive a $20,000 sanitation fee to help festival organizers manage expenses, Nevin said.

“We cannot allow this great annual tradition — one that offers activities for the whole family while benefitting so many charitable organizations — to simply fade away,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a statement. “While the Town is doing its part to help fill the void, we need good corporate citizens to come forward and help save the day by sponsoring The Oyster Festival.”

It was not clear why Altice withdrew its funding.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park to appeal to local residents and businesses to sponsor the event, according to an Oyster Festival spokeswoman.