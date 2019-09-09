The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency plans to sponsor the annual Oyster Festival, making up for funding shortfalls and allowing the popular event to go forward, the IDA chairman said Sunday.

“We will fill whatever hole exists so that the festival can go on,” IDA chairman Richard Kessel said in an interview. The sponsorship would require approval from the IDA board, but Kessel said “they’re all very supportive of the idea."

Alissa Marti, spokeswoman for the festival, which is organized by the Oyster Bay Charitable Fund as a project of the Oyster Bay Rotary Club, said Sunday: “That’s great news . . . I hope the board votes for it.”

Last week, organizers of the festival, which is to be held Oct.. 19-20 at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park, said they were looking for a way to save the event after losing a sponsor. Altice USA officials said last week that the company had reduced its $20,000 sponsorship to $10,000.

In a letter Sunday to Kessel, County Executive Laura Curran asked the IDA “to consider a sponsorship of ‘Oyster Fest’ to ensure the continuity of one of our region’s beloved seasonal events.”

Curran wrote that making sure the festival continues in 2019 “will not only spur economic activity, but will continue to showcase Nassau County as a great place to live, work and play.”

Kessel said sponsoring the festival, which organizers say draws more than 150,000 people, is aligned with the IDA’s mission to promote economic development.

“The Oyster Fest is a huge success every year,” Kessel said. “It’s critically important that it goes forward. It’s part of our mission to promote downtowns. We’d be glad to step in to try and help to make sure the festival goes forward.”

Marti said Altice’s withdrawal wasn’t the only funding problem they faced. One other sponsor from 2018 did not come back this year.

“The festival needed more than Altice,” Marti said, declining to provide details of the event’s current financial situation.

The Oyster Bay Charitable Fund’s nonprofit 990 tax form for 2017 shows that the event that year brought in gross receipts of $465,527 against expenses totaling $414,000, leaving a net revenue of $51,527.

The event’s funding problems prompted Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino to waive a $20,000 town fee for the event and to announce a news conference Monday to solicit private-sector sponsors.

The festival’s Facebook page said Saturday that former State Sen. Carl Marcellino had made the first private donation to the event.

Nassau County Democratic Committee chairman Jay Jacobs issued a statement Saturday offering the committee’s financial support to the festival and criticizing Saladino’s leadership for putting the event in “peril” by not securing funds.

"It is unfortunate that your administration was not able to work diligently in advance of this late notice to secure the appropriate supporters to sponsor this iconic event," Jacobs said.

Town spokesman Brian Nevin criticized Jacobs' offer in an email Sunday.

"The Oyster Festival is run by a nonprofit organization, not the Town of Oyster Bay, and Jay Jacobs’ attempt to create a false impression illustrates just how political and self-serving his offer really is," Nevin said, adding that festival organizers have for decades kept the event free of political involvement.

Town spokeswoman Marta Kane said in an email Sunday that the town and the “festival committee” had not heard from the IDA, but “we welcome their participation.”