Cops: Pair from Queens stole packages left at homes in Mineola neighborhood

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Two Queens residents face theft charges related to the removal of packages delivered to residences in a Mineola neighborhood, Nassau police said Wednesday night.

Tyree Stewart, 30, and Jacqueline White, 26, both of the Rosedale section of Queens, have been charged with three counts of petit larceny and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, Nassau police said in a news release.

The thefts occured at homes on Latham Road, Laurel Drive and White Road, according to police.

Reports of a theft at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday led officers to a Latham Road residence where they determined that packages had been removed. Officers said they then located an SUV heading south on Latham Road that matched a description of the suspects' vehicle.

After stopping the SUV, officers did a "thorough investigation" and placed Stewart and White in custody, police said

Several packages were returned.

Video surveillance and a Ring doorbell video system recorded each incident, police said, showing that Stewart and White were responsible for the additional thefts.

Both men were given appearance tickets to return Jan. 18 at First District Court in Hempstead.

