Paddleboarder rescued off the waters in Seaford, police say

By Janelle Griffith janelle.griffith@newsday.com
A 14-year-old girl on an inflatable paddleboard was rescued off waters in Seaford by the Nassau County Marine Bureau on Friday, authorities said.

Police received a 911 call for the teen in distress in Sloop Channel at about 6:30 p.m., Nassau police said in a news release.

The girl, who was not identified, was on a paddleboard near the Jones Beach fishing piers, police said.

Rescuers brought her back to land where they turned her over to her mother, police said. The teen did not require medical attention, according to police.

