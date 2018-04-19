A fire Wednesday night tore through a building housing the offices of the Wantagh-Seaford Police Athletic League, fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the stand-alone building in Cedar Creek Park in Wantagh, fire official said.

Images from the scene showed flames shooting through the roof of the building as firefighters from Wantagh and other localities battled the blaze.

Firefighting units from Seaford, Massapequa, North Massapequa, North Bellmore, North Merrick, Levittown and Bellmore also responded, the Wantagh Fire Department said.

It took almost 90 minutes to bring the fire under control, and one firefighter was helped from the roof after suffering fatigue, the Wantagh department said in an emailed statement.

The statement said the cause of the fire was under investigation.