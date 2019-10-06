TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
SEARCH
69° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Thousands walk at Jones Beach to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer survivor Jim Lavin of Manhasset, with

Pancreatic cancer survivor Jim Lavin of Manhasset, with his daughter Christine and her dog William at the starting point at the Annual Lustgarten Foundation Walk at Jones Beach State Park on Sunday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

In the past few years, Bob Maloney has held a handmade sign that says “HOPE” at the annual Lustgarten Walk. Every year, he would cross the old number and add a new one on the sign.

The new number this year is 10, marking the decade since his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Maloney, 76, of Queens, has been cancer-free for the past three years after surgeries and years of chemotherapy.

Maloney and his family were among thousands who walked 1 or 3 miles on a chilly cloudy morning Sunday at Jones Beach State Park.

“We feel very lucky,” his wife Diane Maloney, 68, said. “We hope that people who are currently fighting will see Bob’s survival and that it would give them hope.”

The 19th annual walk, which was hosted by the Woodbury-based Lustgarten Foundation, attracted about 7,500 people Sunday to walk in solidarity and honor of their loved ones, hoping to raise awareness of the deadly disease that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.

“Although the survival rate is still in the single digits, there’s a lot more momentum for this disease and there’s a lot more hope,” said Kerri Kaplan, the foundation’s president and CEO. “That wouldn’t be so without all the people here.”

The walk, which organizers expected to raise $1 million this year, is part of an ongoing effort to continue the momentum to invest in research and develop a cure. All funds raised will go toward research, organizers said.

“What’s amazing about this walk is how many people want to fight for other people,” Kaplan said. “Even though they’ve lost their loved one, they don’t want other families to go through that. And that’s a beautiful message.”

"Team Mary" was one of the families walking for a cure of the cancer that killed Mary Allen of Massapequa, 73, four months after her diagnosis in 2018.

“We are here to walk in her name,” said her sister Teri Walz, 58, of Seaford. “It was horrible to watch her pass. It’s a dreadful disease, to see her not eating, to wither away. … It’s such an injustice.”

Allen’s family members, who wore purple — the color of pancreatic cancer awareness — shirts bearing a photo of her, remembered her as the family’s matriarch who helped care for her siblings after their father passed away when they were children.

"She was always there for everybody. She was like our rock," said Lee Rossino, 63 of Holbrook, another one of Allen's sister. "It just took her so quick. ... They've got to find something."

For Irv Pakula, 76, of Franklin Square, Oct. 10 would mark the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis.

“I was devastated. My wife supported me. We had a good cry,” Pakula recalled the day when he found out he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “But we are fighting through it.”

Dr. Craig Devoe, a Northwell Health physician who treats Pakula, said Pakula's condition is near complete remission.

“Dr. Devoe and I made a pact,” Pakula said, tearing up as he spoke. “One day, we are gonna say we cured it, and we will get up on a podium [with these] purple shirts, and we will say we beat it.”

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room Trump attacks pose test for whistleblower protections
Police officers escort Randy Rodriguez Santos from the Suspect held in fatal bludgeoning of four sleeping homeless men
South Huntington Deputy Superintendent Joseph Centamore shows how S. Huntington to put $115M bond issue before voters
Former NFL player Donny Brady, left, stands with From high school bench to NFL to homecoming grand marshal
Oyster Bay supervisor Joseph Saladino at the town's Oyster Bay board OKs tentative $306.5M budget
Work on the Long Island Rail Road's Third Experts concerned about how MTA will pay its bills
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search