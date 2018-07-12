The Village of Mineola passed a law Wednesday that outlaws aggressive panhandling.

Village trustees voted 3-0 to pass the measure, which states that “no person shall aggressively panhandle within the Village of Mineola.” Officials said the majority of panhandling takes place at the village's LIRR station, near NYU Winthrop Hospital.

The law takes effect immediately. Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira and trustee George Durham were absent.

The village planned to pass the law in May, but trustees heard opposition from the Central Islip-based Empire Justice Center, which said the proposed law singled out the homeless, those with low to moderate incomes and people of color. Those concerns prompted Mayor Scott Strauss to table the vote for 60 days to allow the public to submit written comments about the law.

Village Clerk Joseph Scalero said Wednesday that no additional comments were submitted.

Strauss said Wednesday that trustees passed the law to stamp out overly aggressive behavior, not to criminalize homeless people.

“Don’t pester people,” he said, referring to those asking for money. “If they say no, leave them alone, let them go about their way and you go yours.”

Violators will be fined $1,000 for the first offense, $3,000 for a second offense and $5,000 for three or more offenses within a five-year period. In addition, each offense could be accompanied by 15 days in jail.