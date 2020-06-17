TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Woman dies after being evacuated from senior center fire

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 75-year-old woman went into cardiac arrest and died following a fire last weekend at a senior center in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the woman was not released.

Police said the fire at the Park Gardens Senior Center, located at 840 Uniondale Ave., was reported in a 911 call at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. First responders arrived to find "smoke coming from the building," police said.

Police and firefighters from the Uniondale Fire Department were able to evacuate all residents, police said. But police said the 75-year-old female resident then went into cardiac arrest, was transported to a hospital, and was pronounced dead.

An officer also was transported to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, police said.

Police said initial indications are that the fire was not suspicious, but said the investigation is continuing.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Suffolk County legislator Jason Richberg, center, uses hand Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo celebrated Monday Cuomo: NY went from 'worst' to 'best' in coronavirus fight
Thomas Valva in an undated photo. Thomas Valva's mother files $200M lawsuit in son's death 
A general view outside of NYCB Live's Nassau Nassau Coliseum shutting down as operator seeks investors
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, during his daily briefing Cuomo: NY allowing visitors at hospitals, group homes
Suffolk County legislator Jason Richberg, center, uses hand Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates from June 16
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search