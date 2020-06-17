Cops: Woman dies after being evacuated from senior center fire

A 75-year-old woman went into cardiac arrest and died following a fire last weekend at a senior center in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the woman was not released.

Police said the fire at the Park Gardens Senior Center, located at 840 Uniondale Ave., was reported in a 911 call at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. First responders arrived to find "smoke coming from the building," police said.

Police and firefighters from the Uniondale Fire Department were able to evacuate all residents, police said. But police said the 75-year-old female resident then went into cardiac arrest, was transported to a hospital, and was pronounced dead.

An officer also was transported to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, police said.

Police said initial indications are that the fire was not suspicious, but said the investigation is continuing.