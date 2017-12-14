TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 28° Good Morning
Overcast 28° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

East Rockaway waives parking regulations over holidays

The East Rockaway Village Hall. (Jan. 19, 2015)

The East Rockaway Village Hall. (Jan. 19, 2015) Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By STEFANIE DAZIO stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Village of East Rockaway is waiving parking regulations during the holiday season, according to the village’s website.

Overnight parking from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. will be permitted between Friday and Jan. 2 on village streets, the website stated.

Parking will be free, day and night, in the village’s metered lots on Saturdays in December, according to the website. No payments or permits will be required during these times.

For more information, call Village Hall at 516-887-6300 or visit the village website at villageofeastrockaway.org.

By STEFANIE DAZIO stefanie.dazio@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Huntington Town Councilwoman Susan Berland officially resigns her Outgoing Dems make town board appointment
Commuters at the Long Island Rail Road station NWS: 2-3 inches of snow to make for messy commute
Gordon Ramsay, chef, restaurateur and host of ‘MasterChef Junior’ to hold casting call in NYC
Sippy Cups Cafe is part playground, part coffeehouse. LI’s latest kids play spot caters to parents, too
Conductor David Bernard of the Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra LI philharmonic striking chord with new audiences
Oyster Bay Town Hall, in Oyster Bay on Court: Oyster Bay not responsible for $33M payment
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE