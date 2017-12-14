The Village of East Rockaway is waiving parking regulations during the holiday season, according to the village’s website.

Overnight parking from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. will be permitted between Friday and Jan. 2 on village streets, the website stated.

Parking will be free, day and night, in the village’s metered lots on Saturdays in December, according to the website. No payments or permits will be required during these times.

For more information, call Village Hall at 516-887-6300 or visit the village website at villageofeastrockaway.org.