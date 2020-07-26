Nine passengers were removed from a sinking boat in Half Moon Bay Saturday night and authorities escorted the floundering vessel back to land, Nassau police said.

Officers with the department’s marine bureau spotted the 21-foot vessel taking on water off Sands Point about 8:40 p.m., police said. The boat was partially submerged when officers directed the 10 people aboard to put on life jackets before removing nine from the vessel.

The officers pumped out enough for water for the boat to become operable and they escorted the vessel and its skipper, who police did not identify, to Minneford Marina on City Island in the Bronx, officials said.

The nine remaining passengers were dropped off safely at the same marina and no injuries were reported.

Four summonses were issued for equipment violations, police said.