Hempstead Village Assistant Police Chief Patrick Cooke retired last week, Mayor Don Ryan said Sunday.

Cooke’s departure follows the indictments of the department’s Chief Paul Johnson and Deputy Chief Richard Holland in the past year on corruption charges.

Ryan said Sunday he was “a bit surprised at how quickly the decision was reached” by Cooke to retire. Asked how it would impact the beleaguered law enforcement agency, he said: “We're going to continue to move forward, to protect and serve.”

Ryan said Cooke’s last day on the job was Friday. He said he did not know why Cooke retired. Cooke did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Ryan said he will appoint a replacement acting assistant chief “quickly,” which will go before the village board for a vote.

Cooke was hired by the village in 1989, according to payroll records. The village board appointed him acting assistant chief in June 2018, Newsday reported at the time. He was paid $241,900 that year, payroll records show.

Johnson pleaded not guilty in May to charges including felony tampering with public records and grand larceny over allegations that he had fixed tickets before his appointment as top cop.

Holland pleaded not guilty in November to a felony bribery charge over allegations that he had paid former village trustee Perry Pettus in exchange for Pettus’ vote in favor of Holland's promotion to deputy chief.

Village officials said last month that Johnson and Holland were on modified administrative duty with pay.

Ryan said in a news conference after Johnson’s indictment that he has "great faith in our police department.”