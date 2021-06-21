Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder has the "full confidence" of County Executive Laura Curran and will remain police commissioner despite calls from civil rights leaders for the commissioner to resign after asserting in a Newsday interview that the department's diversity attempts were thwarted because Blacks and Hispanics come from "broken homes."

"I have full confidence in Commissioner Ryder’s leadership of the Police Department, and he will be staying in his position," Curran said in a statement Monday afternoon. "Commissioner Ryder has championed the community policing model now being embraced nationwide as part of reform efforts. We will continue to focus on keeping Nassau safe while moving forward with police reform that builds trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, including implementation of body cameras by the end of the year and a new committee to help diversify the Department."

Curran's statement -- an apparent attempt to put the controversy behind -- came as a group of community leaders planned a rally at Nassau government headquarters in Mineola Monday evening o express support for Ryder.

Civil Rights attorney Frederick K. Brewington, of the Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability, an advocacy group created to help implement reform in policing on Long Island, and a host of other activists and representatives of police fraternal organizations last week held a news conference and said Ryder should resign, citing the comments as the latest in a series of racially insensitive remarks made by the commissioner.

But an emotional Ryder on Friday, who teared up as he spoke about the ensuing controversy minutes after one of his sons was sworn-in as a new Nassau police recruit, said he had no plans to resign. Curran, despite warnings from some activists that they would continue to press for Ryder's resignation even as the Democrat runs for re-election this fall, has consistently stood by the commissioner.

Ryder spoke about diversity in the police department as part of a Newsday investigation published last month that showed only 36 Black police officers were hired from a pool of 2,508 Black applicants in the six years after a 2012 hiring test. Of 3,389 Hispanic applicants from the same test, 89 were hired.

Black and Hispanic candidates were eliminated from contention during the hiring process, which includes a physical fitness test and a background investigation, at higher rates than their white counterparts despite decades of federal monitoring by the U.S. Justice Department. Newsday found similar results in Suffolk, where 1,419 Black applicants for the Suffolk department produced only 16 Black cops in the four years after a 2015 test.

Ryder, in an interview published in Newsday last month as part of the police hiring report, said he had two parents who pushed him to pursue a law enforcement career and drew a parallel between the family life of racial minorities and their success at becoming police officers.

Ryder, while referencing the department’s efforts to recruit in Roosevelt, a predominantly Black and Hispanic community, said: "Look, a lot of these kids come from broken homes. A lot of the kids come from struggles in their neighborhood. And they need that advantage, they need someone to push them a little bit."

Ryder also suggested that the department faced challenges attracting Jews, Asians and Muslims because of what he said were the career preferences of members of those groups.

"What’s the percentage of Asians that are in the doctor world? What is the percentage of lawyers that are Jewish? You know, these are real facts, real numbers, and they are high on both sides. I have great friends from the Muslim community. And I asked them why don’t you get your son to take the test? He said I want my son to be a doctor. I want my son, my daughter to be a doctor. OK, but respectfully, that’s their choice, not ours. So we lose those candidates."