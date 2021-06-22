Nassau County police officers rescued a baby peacock that fell in between shipping containers at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho Monday afternoon, police said.

Emergency Service Unit Officers Tom Bruckbauer and Craig Bezmen arrived in the back of the North Broadway restaurant around 1 p.m. for an animal call. The property's caretakers told Second Precinct officers at the scene that the peacock chick, which lives on the property along with his relatives, was a day and a half old.

Bruckbauer and Bezmen used flashlights to locate the yellow and brown bird in between large, heavy containers that had a three- to four-inch gap between them.

"So it’s down there and it must have walked across and he was small enough to fall in," Bezmen said. "The parent bird was distressed nearby, making all types of commotion because the baby is down there."

Bruckbauer and Bezmen used air bags to wedge space and a collapsible net, along with a piece of wood to "kind of guide him into the net, cradle him on up as best we could into the net without injuring the animal," Bezmen said.

"So we got [the peacock] to the top [to be] able to grab it in our hands and pull it on out," Bezmen added. "There was no room on the ground level for it to get out. There’s only room from the top. It was just a total success."

The Milleridge Inn did not return a request for comment.