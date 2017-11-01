This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandNassau

Hicksville intersection closed by pedestrian crash, Nassau cops say

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A pedestrian accident has closed a busy intersection in Hicksville early Wednesday, police said.

Nassau County police said the accident occurred at the intersection of southbound Newbridge Road and West John Street at 5:56 a.m. The condition of the person struck was not known.

Police have closed Newbridge and West John in the area for investigation. It was unclear when the intersection would reopen.

The intersection is about a block north of the Long Island Rail Road station; Newbridge Road is a major north-south thoroughfare through the area, and West John also is heavily traveled. Traffic delays are expected as a result of the closure.

