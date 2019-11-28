TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Pedestrian in critical condition after car jumps onto sidewalk in Massapequa

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
Print

A car careened into a 47-year-old man walking on a Massapequa sidewalk Wednesday after another vehicle collided with it, Nassau County police said.

The pedestrian was in critical condition at an area hospital with serious head injuries, police said Thursday morning.

A Volkswagen sedan was traveling south on Broadway at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when it collided with a Mercedes Benz SUV that was going east on Ontario Avenue, police said.

The collision caused the Volkswagen to travel onto the sidewalk on Ontario Avenue where the man was walking, police said.

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Gusty winds swing street lights at the intersection Windy weather marks Thanksgiving Day
Brooke Yellin celebrates her homecoming queen victory with She won homecoming queen, then got back to kicking extra points
Officials at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Nassau in Food pantry relieves one worry for MSK cancer patients
Rottkamp Brothers Farm in Old Brookville. Municipal projects will spruce up North Shore community
Justin J. Visconti, 37, of Mineola, is charged Cops: Mineola man arrested in animal cruelty case
Christopher Barquero 6, Freeport, is excited to get Marines bring turkey dinners to needy families in Freeport
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search