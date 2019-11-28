A car careened into a 47-year-old man walking on a Massapequa sidewalk Wednesday after another vehicle collided with it, Nassau County police said.

The pedestrian was in critical condition at an area hospital with serious head injuries, police said Thursday morning.

A Volkswagen sedan was traveling south on Broadway at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when it collided with a Mercedes Benz SUV that was going east on Ontario Avenue, police said.

The collision caused the Volkswagen to travel onto the sidewalk on Ontario Avenue where the man was walking, police said.