A sport utility vehicle struck and critically injured a woman attempting to cross a street late Saturday night in North Long Beach, Nassau police said Sunday.

Police did not disclose the identity of the victim but said she is 40 years old and was treated at a hospital for a fractured skull, internal bleeding and a broken femur.

According to detectives, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, the woman was attempting to cross Austin Boulevard when a northbound 2009 Toyota RAV4 struck her.

The male driver, 47, who also was not identified, stopped and rendered aid to the victim, police said.

A vehicle safety inspection was conducted at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.