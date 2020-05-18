TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian killed in West Hempstead crash, cops say

Nassau County police at the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed on Hempstead Turnpike Sunday night. Credit: Jim Staubitser

A 46-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in West Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the man was crossing Hempstead Turnpike at Westminster Road when he was struck by an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban just after 8:30 p.m. 

The driver, identified only as a 35-year-old man, remained at the scene, police said. Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the crash.

Police said the victim suffered "multiple trauma injuries" and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed and additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

