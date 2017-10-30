Pedestrian crash closes East Garden City roadway, police say
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday night in East Garden City, leading to lane closures, Nassau police said.
All westbound lanes of Merchants Concourse were closed near Stewart Avenue after the crash, which happened about 6 p.m., police said.
Information on the victim’s condition and whether the driver stayed at the scene was not immediately available....
