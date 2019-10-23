TODAY'S PAPER
Woman hurt in hit-run accident in Baldwin, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police said they are searching for a dark-colored sedan that struck and seriously injured a woman in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night in Baldwin.

Nassau County police said the victim, identified only as a 39-year-old woman, suffered "multiple trauma injuries" and was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The incident occurred on Milburn Avenue, just north of Merrick Road, at about 7:20 p.m., police said. The woman was walking north on Milburn when she was struck by the sedan, which then left the scene, they said.

Police said the vehicle likely has passenger-side front-end and hood damage, but did not immediately detail what forensic evidence may have been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

