Pedestrian hit by car crossing Elmont street, seriously hurt, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 66-year-old man suffered serious injuries when police said he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Meacham Avenue Sunday night in Elmont.

Nassau County police did not release the identity of the pedestrian, but said he was transported to a hospital for treatment and was in serious condition.

The driver, identified only as a 59-year-old man, remained at the scene.

Police said the accident occurred at Meacham and E Street at about 10:40 p.m. The vehicle involved was a 2007 Mazda, police said.

Police said the driver called 911 to report the accident.

The victim suffered what police described as "multiple trauma injuries."

Additional details were not immediately available.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

