Pedestrian hit by car crossing Elmont street, seriously hurt, police say
A 66-year-old man suffered serious injuries when police said he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Meacham Avenue Sunday night in Elmont.
Nassau County police did not release the identity of the pedestrian, but said he was transported to a hospital for treatment and was in serious condition.
The driver, identified only as a 59-year-old man, remained at the scene.
Police said the accident occurred at Meacham and E Street at about 10:40 p.m. The vehicle involved was a 2007 Mazda, police said.
Police said the driver called 911 to report the accident.
The victim suffered what police described as "multiple trauma injuries."
Additional details were not immediately available.