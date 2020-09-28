A 66-year-old man suffered serious injuries when police said he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Meacham Avenue Sunday night in Elmont.

Nassau County police did not release the identity of the pedestrian, but said he was transported to a hospital for treatment and was in serious condition.

The driver, identified only as a 59-year-old man, remained at the scene.

Police said the accident occurred at Meacham and E Street at about 10:40 p.m. The vehicle involved was a 2007 Mazda, police said.

Police said the driver called 911 to report the accident.

The victim suffered what police described as "multiple trauma injuries."

Additional details were not immediately available.