Carle Place pedestrian crash closes Glen Cove Rd., police say

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A crash involving a pedestrian forced the closure of Glen Cove Road early Wednesday in Carle Place, police said.

Nassau County police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Glen Cove Road and Westbury Avenue; the crash was reported in a 911 call at 5:35 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if the driver remained at the scene and the extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

Police said Glen Cove Road was closed northbound and southbound but could not say how long it would remain closed.

Glen Cove Road is a major thoroughfare that includes access points to the Meadowbrook State Parkway and Northern State Parkway.

Headshot
