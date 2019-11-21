TODAY'S PAPER
Pickup hits, kills woman crossing Hempstead Turnpike, police say

Nassau County police had a portion of Hempstead

Nassau County police had a portion of Hempstead Turnpike at Elmont Road in Elmont closed on Nov. 21, 2019, after a pedestrian was struck and killed. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A pickup struck and killed a 58-year-old woman crossing Hempstead Turnpike on Thursday morning in Elmont, Nassau police said.

A 2013 Dodge pickup struck the woman shortly after 8 a.m. while she crossed the turnpike south at the intersection of Elmont Road, police said. The pickup was making a left turn onto the turnpike to head east, police said.

Police did not identify the woman who was struck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said in a news release.

The driver of the pickup stayed on scene and was not injured, police said. “There does not appear to be any criminality at this point and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

